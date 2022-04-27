BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Just seven regular games remain for the Binghamton University Bearcats softball team and with a spot clinched in the America East Tournament, the team hopes to build momentum.

The Bearcats have battled in nearly all of their games this season and have earned a 13-16 record, but that record does not do the team justice. Binghamton is fresh off of a series win over the University of Maine, in which they won in extra innings.

Senior infielder Alli Richmond believes wins like the one over Maine last Saturday are the type of wins the team needs to build momentum to have a chance to win the America East Tournament.

“America East Tournament is where we want to be”, said Richmond. “I think more importantly is just going into the tournament on a good trend up.”

Richmond has been a leader on the team this year as she has posted impressive statistics, being nationally ranked for hitting the 25th most doubles on the season. Richmond is also joined by local standout players, Sophia Pappas from Susquehanna Valley and Allison L’Amoreaux from Maine-Endwell. All three players have been critical to the Bearcats on both sides of the ball this season.

The America East Tournament begins on May 11th, but the Bearcats must first take on Hartford in a three game series, then battle the University of Albany, and finally close out the regular season with three games against UMBC.

For the full interview with Alli Richmond head over to our sister station in Elmira’s website. Richmond appeared on the WETM 18 Sports web show Twin Tiers Overtime. You can watch the episode here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/twin-tiers-overtime-episode-25-binghamton-university-softballs-alli-richmond/