BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Former Baltimore Ravens defensive end and Super Bowl XLVII champion Art Jones will make a special appearance at an upcoming flag football tournament being held at the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex.

On Sunday, September 18th, GBSC is hosting a flag football, soccer, and field hockey tournament sponsored by Molina Healthcare. The event will raise money for the Greater Binghamton Futbol Club, which will sponsor several aspiring underserved children in the local community in sports at the complex.

The soccer tournament starts at 9 a.m. and will have a U10 and U12 division. The flag football tournament starts at 3 p.m. and will have U8, U10, and U12 age brackets.

Jones will only be on hand for the flag football portion of the event. Jones grew up in the area and attended Union-Endicott High School and Syracuse University before having a successful seven-year NFL career.

Those interested in registering a team or child for the event can find more information at binghamtonsports.com or by emailing sportscenter@greaterbinghamtonfc.com.