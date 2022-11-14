VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Women’s Basketball team got some good news on Monday, redshirt freshman Jadyn Weltz was named the rookie of the week by the America East conference thanks to her strong play in the Bearcats first two games.

Weltz played a key role in the Bearcats 2 wins in the opening week of the season, contributing 12.5 points per game, 5 assists per game, 3.5 rebounds per game and 3 steals per game.

With her 10 points against Bloomsburg and 15 points against Army, Weltz became the first player in the program since 2014 to score double digit points in her first 2 contests.

Weltz and the Bearcats take the floor once again on Wednesday at home, when they host the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown at 7 p.m.