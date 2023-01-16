VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Conference play is a few weeks in for both the Binghamton University Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams.

Here are the America East standings as of 1/16/2023.

Women’s Basketball (Name – Conference Record – Overall Record):

UAlbany – 6-0 – 12-8

Maine – 4-0 – 8-8

Vermont – 3-2 – 11-6

Binghamton – 3-2 – 10-8

NJIT – 3-2 – 8-9

UMBC – 3-2 – 6-10

Bryant – 1-5 – 6-12

New Hampshire – 0-5 – 5-12

UMass Lowell – 0-5 – 1-14

Men’s Basketball (Name – Conference Record – Overall Record):

UMBC – 3-1 – 12-6

Binghamton – 3-1 – 7-10

UMass Lowell – 3-2 – 15-4

Bryant – 3-2 – 12-6

New Hampshire – 3-2 – 8-9

Vermont – 2-2 – 8-10

NJIT – 2-2 – 5-12

UAlbany – 1-4 – 6-14

Maine – 0-4 – 6-11