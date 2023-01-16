VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Conference play is a few weeks in for both the Binghamton University Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams.
Here are the America East standings as of 1/16/2023.
Women’s Basketball (Name – Conference Record – Overall Record):
UAlbany – 6-0 – 12-8
Maine – 4-0 – 8-8
Vermont – 3-2 – 11-6
Binghamton – 3-2 – 10-8
NJIT – 3-2 – 8-9
UMBC – 3-2 – 6-10
Bryant – 1-5 – 6-12
New Hampshire – 0-5 – 5-12
UMass Lowell – 0-5 – 1-14
Men’s Basketball (Name – Conference Record – Overall Record):
UMBC – 3-1 – 12-6
Binghamton – 3-1 – 7-10
UMass Lowell – 3-2 – 15-4
Bryant – 3-2 – 12-6
New Hampshire – 3-2 – 8-9
Vermont – 2-2 – 8-10
NJIT – 2-2 – 5-12
UAlbany – 1-4 – 6-14
Maine – 0-4 – 6-11