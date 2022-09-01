TIOGA CENTRAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – You cannot talk about winning in Section IV football without mentioning the Tioga Tigers.

After an undefeated year that ended with a state championship, the Tigers are back and looking for more in 2022.

“Just win one game at a time, that’s really it,” Junior Fullback and Middle Linebacker Ousmane Duncanson said.

Quite the modest approach for a team that won a state championship just a season prior, but the Tioga Tigers are not worried about what happened last year, but focusing on what they need to do in order to find success again.

“We’d obviously like to end up back where we were last year,” Junior Running Back and Middle Linebacker Drew Macumber said. “But we gotta take it week by week, get there slowly.”

This is a message that comes down from the coaching staff, which wants the team to put in the work each and every day.

“We expect them to put the work in, week in and week out,” Head Coach Nick Aiello said. “We always say go 1-0 every week, that should be your goal and your focus. If you take care of business, day in and day out, the rest will follow. So we’re just trying to keep them focused and keep them headed in the right direction.”

In terms of when the Tigers will have their first chance to go 1-0 each week, well it’s on Saturday with a Week 0 game, which has the players hyped up to hit the field.

“I’m incredibly excited to get back to hitting and just play the game, have fun with it,” Duncanson said.

When it comes what will help the Tigers get those wins this year, they feel they are well rounded but there is one unit that some feel could shine.

“I think our defense has the ability to be nasty,” Macumber said.

That nasty defense could go a long way, after all, defense wins championships.

But regardless, this is still a relatively young team, so the coaches are still looking for some leaders.

“Who’s gonna step up be a leader of this team,” Aiello said. “Especially a young group. They’re not young in terms of experience we just have a lot of juniors and sophomores playing.”