OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We continue our journey through section 4 football, previewing the season for certain teams.

This time, we head over to Owego, where the players have one goal in mind.

“I think it’s everybody’s goal as they come into a season is to win a sectional championship,” Senior Running Back and Linebacker Steven Bidwell said.

One of the first goals players think of when it comes to winning in high school sports, it’s winning the section.

“That’s been mine since I’ve been playing,” Bidwell said. “I’ve always wanted to win a sectional championship. That’s still gonna be my goal this year and I’m gonna work my tail off to make sure I can get it.”

Reaching that goal is no easy task, but Owego has their eyes on the prize and knows what they need to get it.

“Hard work, I think hard work is the number one thing for anything,” Bidwell said. “If you want to get a job, make a lot of money, you need to put work into getting that job to make a lot of money. It’s the same thing out here, you need to put a lot of work in to get the championship you want.”

While it’s good for the players to have those goals and high expectations of themselves, the coaching staff still knows there’s a long way to go between now and playoff time.

Which is why head coach Steve Virkler gave us the old coaches saying.

“We’re gonna take it one week at a time,” Virkler said.

That approach begins this week, with an opponent from section 9 in a week 0 matchup.

“We’ve talked about Burke since we’ve set that up for week 0,” Virkler said. “We’re certainly looking forward to the rest of our schedule with Waverly, Week 1, and then right down the line.”

Similarly to last season, this will be a tough schedule for Owego, but there is one key difference that the players are trying to make, which is an improvement in team chemistry.

“I think last year we didn’t really work well as a team,” Bidwell said. “We were all friends, but we all just argued with each other a lot and I think that’s something that we need to fix this year and I think that’s something that we have been fixing this year.”

The fix seems to be off to a strong start as well, Virkler seems pleased with the way his guys are gelling leading up to the opener.

“They’ve all showed up, they’ve been around,” Virkler said. “They hangout on and off the field together, and so far, so good and hopefully it stays that way.”