BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Night three of preseason football previews and tonight, we head to Chenango Valley where the Warriors are making changes in the hopes of turning their program around.

A winning culture, something that every football coach attempts to build.

After going 2-6 in 2021 and 2-4 in the spring prior, Chenango Valley hasn’t exactly fallen into the category of a program with a winning culture.

But with a new coaching staff coming in and a motivated team, the Warriors are changing things this year.

“We talked a lot about culture,” First Year Head Coach Brad Tomm said. “And kinda what we wanted to see our team try to grow and develop into. Hard work and dedication and commitment were three of the big pillars in that.”

Another part of the culture that is being put into place at CV, is one that brings all football players together in a brotherhood.

Something the work during the offseason aimed at achieving.

“We really are trying to build a family and trying to bring that brotherhood to Chenango Valley,” Tomm said.

It’s one thing to preach a message as a coach, but an entirely different thing to have the players buy in.

This year, the Warriors leaders are buying into creating a family.

“If that kids gonna be on your team you don’t want them nervous,” Senior Lineman Khammaneh Weather said. “Just not knowing who everyone is. It pays to have a familiar face, and go I’m gonna stand next to this guy, maybe stand next to his friends. And then once we’re all close knit and tight together, it’s gonna be crazy on the field.”

That chemistry can come in handy on the field and make playing the game of football that much more fun.

“I think it’ll make us better,” Senior Fullback and Linebacker Cameron Hirst said. “100 times better. If we’re all friends, we’re all buddy’s, we can joke around but we know when to be serious and turn that switch. We’re ready.”

The players who the coaching staff are turning towards to help install that family atmosphere, none other than the players who everyone else turns to when looking for a leader.

“We have a great group of seniors,” Tomm said. “We have 10, 11 seniors that have been to every single thing… those 10, 11 seniors have really put their heart and soul into this and I think that’s our strength.”

With all this change, there’s really only one thing left to do.

Get on the field and play football, which the Warriors are ready to do.

“The energy and intensity we just bring everyday,” Hirst said. “Morning workouts, offseason, it’s been crazy. Everyone’s ready to hit, everyone’s ready to go. We’re ready, trains going.”