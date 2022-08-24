BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – You cannot talk about success in Section 4 football without mentioning Chenango Forks.

After winning the state title in Class B back in 2019, Forks switched to Class C but still found the same success, winning the 2021 state title.

Now, they are back to work seeking their third straight state crown.

A program about as consistent as you can get, Chenango Forks football is looking to pick up right where they left off in 2021.

With a new year and a fresh start, the Blue Devils are keeping it consistent with years past to try and find the same success.

“Coaches push us,” Senior Offensive Tackle and Defensive Tackle Cameron O’Brien said. “We kind of know what it’s gonna be like every year so, we gotta push ourselves day in and day out.”

As consistent as the team would like to keep things, there are going to be plenty of new faces on the field this year.

“We did lose a lot of kids,” Head Coach David Hogan said. “That’s what everyone keeps talking about. We lost a lot of seniors from last year’s state championship team. But we’re confident that we’ll have new kids come in and even JV kids from last year that are gonna step up and they’re just gonna have to step up and get better and better and we’ll see how it goes.”

With many new players there may be some question marks, but Coach Hogan and the team are confident in one area in particular that will help them win on Friday nights.

“Every year we’d like to think that our lines gonna be pretty good,” Hogan said. “Because it all starts up front. I would think that’s gonna be a strength.”

And part of what makes a line so effective is their chemistry.

And for this Blue Devils squad, the whole team has each others backs which can help come crunch time.

“It helps a lot,” Senior Quarterback Grady Stark said. “Because, if you’re down at a certain point or you’re feeling great, it’s really good to keep chemistry because at any point the game could go against you and it’s good to keep the bond.”

That bond can be seen on the field, as can the leadership from the veteran players, who have a simple message for the team when the going gets tough.

“Don’t give up,” O’Brien said. “There’s gonna be tough times just don’t give up. Play one play at a time and don’t give up.”