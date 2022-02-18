Tonight at the Winter Olympics, Medalists Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries compete with their partners in the Two-Woman Bobsled. Figure Skating continues… and David Wise goes for a third straight gold in the Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe. The Winter Olympics tonight on News Channel 34.

WHAT’S HAPPENING



Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME

Freestyle Skiing Women’s Halfpipe Final | Hanna Faulhaber (Basalt CO), Brita Sigourney (Carmel CA), Carly Margulies (Mammoth Lakes CA)

Biathlon Women’s 12.5km Mass Start | Deedra Irwin (Pulaski WI)

Freestyle Skiing Men’s Ski Cross, Semifinals & Final

Biathlon Men’s 15km Mass Start

PRIME

Bobsleigh Two-Woman First & Second Runs | Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville GA), Kaillie Humphries, Kaysha Love (Herriman UT), Sylvia Hoffman (Arlington TX)

Figure Skating Pairs’ Short Program | Alexa Knierim (Addison IL) & Brandon Frazier (Tampa FL), Ashley Cain-Gribble (Coppell TX) & Timothy LeDuc (Cedar Rapids IA)

Freestyle Skiing Men’s Halfpipe Final Live JIP | David Wise (Reno NV), Alex Ferreira (Aspen CO), Birk Irving (Winter Park CO), Aaron Blunck (Crested Butte CO)

Figure Skating Pairs’ Short Program | Alexa Knierim (Addison IL) & Brandon Frazier (Tampa FL), Ashley Cain-Gribble (Coppell TX) & Timothy LeDuc (Cedar Rapids IA)





PRIME PLUS

Bobsleigh Four-Man First & Second Runs | Frank Del Duca (Bethel ME), Hakeem Abdul-Saboor (Powhatan VA), Carlo Valdes (Newport Beach CA), James Reed (Bloomington IN)

Speed Skating Men’s 1000m | Austin Kleba (Campton Hills IL)

Alpine Skiing Team Event

SUNDAY is the post-Olympics preview of America’s Got Talent: Extreme. Simon Cowell judges with WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. AGT host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.” The show’s time period premiere is the next day, Monday the 21st (8/7c) followed by the premiere of The Endgame (10/9c), a pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller.

THURSDAY is the return of one of NBC’s most treasured and honored dramas, with the season premiere of Law & Order. Sam Waterson and Anthony Anderson reprise their roles and are joined by newcomers Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi.