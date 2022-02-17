Tonight at the Winter Olympics, American Speed Skater Brittany Bowe competes in the 1000m. Freestyle skiers go big in the Halfpipe… And it’s the dramatic conclusion of Women’s Figure Skating. Tonight on NBC.

WHAT’S HAPPENING



Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME



Nordic Combined Men’s Team Large Hill & 4x5km Relay

Freestyle Skiing Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying | Hanna Faulhaber (Basalt CO), Brita Sigourney (Carmel CA), Carly Margulies (Mammoth Lakes CA), Devin Logan (West Dover VT)

Freestyle Skiing Women’s Ski Cross Final

Freestyle Skiing Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying | David Wise (Reno NV), Alex Ferreira (Aspen CO), Birk Irving (Winter Park CO), Aaron Blunck (Crested Butte CO)

PRIME



Speed Skating Women’s 1000m | Brittany Bowe (Ocala FL)

Figure Skating Women’s Free Skate | Karen Chen (Fremont CA), Alysa Liu (Richmond CA),

Mariah Bell (Monument CO)

Freestyle Skiing Women’s Halfpipe Final Live JIP |Hanna Faulhaber (Basalt CO), Brita Sigourney (Carmel CA), Carly Margulies (Mammoth Lakes CA)

PRIME PLUS



Curling Men’s Bronze USA vs Canada Live

Freestyle Skiing Men’s Ski Cross Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final Live