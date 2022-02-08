Tonight at the Winter Olympics, Shaun White kicks off the final competition of his Olympics career… Chloe Kim launches her gold-medal defense in the halfpipe, and Mikaela Shiffrin goes for gold in the Slalom. The Winter Olympics, tonight on NBC.

WHAT’S HAPPENING



Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME



Biathlon Men’s 20km Individual

Women’s Luge Third & Final Runs

Speed Skating Men’s 1500m | Casey Dawson (Park City UT), Emery Lehman (Oak Park IL), Joey Mantia (Ocala FL)

Women’s Hockey USA vs Canada



PRIMETIME



Cross Country Women’s Individual Sprint, Semifinals & Finals | Jessie Diggins (Afton MN), Rosie Brennan (Park City UT)

Snowboarding Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying Live | Chloe Kim (Torrance CA)

Alpine Skiing Women’s Slalom, First Run Live | Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards CO)

Freestyle Skiing Men’s Big Air Final Live | Mac Forehand (Southport CT), Colby Stevenson (Park City UT), Alex Hall (Fairbanks AK)

PRIME PLUS



Snowboarding Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying Live JIP | Shaun White (Carlsbad CA)

Snowboarding Women’s Cross Qualifying

Alpine Skiing Women’s Slalom, Final Run Live JIP