Tonight at the Winter Olympics, Nathan Chen begins his pursuit of individual gold in the Men’s Short Program… and the women of Team USA Hockey take on their greatest rivals, Canada. The Winter Olympics, tonight on NBC.

WHAT’S HAPPENING



Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME



Biathlon Women’s 15km Individual

Ski Jumping Mixed Team Normal Hill



PRIMETIME



Short Track Women’s 500m Final

Speed Skating Women’s 1500m

Freestyle Skiing Women’s Big Air Final Live | Darian Stevens (Missoula MT)

Alpine Skiing Men’s Super G Live JIP |Travis Ganong (Squaw Valley CA), Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro VT), Bryce Bennet (Squaw Valley CA), River Radamus (Edwards CO)

Figure Skating Men’s Short Program Live JIP | Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City UT), Jason Brown (Highland Park IL)

PRIME PLUS



Women’s Luge First and Second Runs

Short Track Men’s 1000m Final | Andrew Heo (Warrington PA)