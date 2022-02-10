Tonight at the Winter Olympics, legendary snowboarder Shaun White looks to put the finishing touch on his stellar career in the Men’s Halfpipe final. The Winter Olympics, tonight on News Channel 34.

WHAT’S HAPPENING



Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME



Luge Team Relay

Snowboarding Men’s Cross Final

Cross Country Women’s 10km | Jessie Diggins (Afton MN), Rosie Brennan (Park City UT), Novie McCabe (Winthrop WA), Hailey Swirbul (El Jebel CO)

Speed Skating Women’s 5000m

Men’s Ice Hockey USA vs China



PRIMETIME



Snowboarding Men’s Halfpipe Final Live |Shaun White (Carlsbad CA), Chase Josey (Sun Valley NV), Taylor Gold (Steamboat Springs CO)

Alpine Skiing Women’s Super-G Live | Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards CO)

PRIME PLUS

Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials