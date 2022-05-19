COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC will air the season finales of its three “Law & Order” franchise series on Thursday night.

The 21st season of the original “Law & Order,” the 23rd season of “Law & Order: SVU,” and the second season of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will all culminate on what the network has dubbed “Law & Order Thursday.”

The finales are arriving after a network announcement that both “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” have been renewed for the 2022-23 season. Also returning will be “Law & Order: SVU,” which NBC committed to in a three-year deal with creator Dick Wolf back in 2020. “SVU” is currently the longest-running live-action primetime program in TV history.

The evening begins with “Law & Order” in a storyline that has detectives, played by Jeffrey Donovan and Anthony Anderson, investigating the murder of an off-duty colleague. A teaser for the episode revealed that there will be an “SVU” crossover with actress Mariska Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson, joining the cast.

The official synopsis of the episode titled “Black and Blue” reads, “The murder of an off-duty NYPD detective threatens to tear the city apart. Cosgrove mourns the loss of a friend and asks Capt. Benson for help solving the case. McCoy and Price disagree on how to prosecute the culprit, sparking sharp condemnation from all sides.”

“Law & Order” cast member Sam Waterston, who reprised his role from the first iteration of the series and stars as District Attorney Jack McCoy, talked about how the show’s “ripped from the headlines” plots are different in 2022.

“The times have changed,” said Watterson. “You don’t even really realize how much they’ve changed in those 10 or 12 years, but the stories that are being told now on ‘Law & Order’ couldn’t have been told then and weren’t told then.”

NBC’s description for the “SVU” finale, titled “A Final Call at Forlini’s Bar” reads, “The SVU provides help and protection for a longtime domestic violence victim, but when she winds up at the defendant’s table in court, Rollins surprises Carisi with a formidable opponent at trial.”

On “Organized Crime,” guest star Denis Leary continues his role as Detective Frank Donnelly in the show’s current narrative, which has Christopher Meloni’s character, Detective Elliot Stabler, investigating his childhood friend in an episode called “Friend Or Foe.”

LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME — “Friend Or Foe” Episode 222 — Pictured: (l-r) Denis Leary as Frank Donnelly, Justin Grace as Bolton, Patrick Murney as Parnell — (Photo by:Will Hart/NBC)

LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME — “Friend Or Foe” Episode 222 — Pictured: (l-r) Denis Leary as Frank Donnelly, Jen Jacob as Bridget Donnelly — (Photo by:Will Hart/NBC)

LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME — “Friend Or Foe” Episode 222 — Pictured: Keren Dukes as Denise Bullock — (Photo by:Will Hart/NBC)

LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME — “Friend Or Foe” Episode 222 — Pictured: Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by:Will Hart/NBC)

LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME — “Friend Or Foe” Episode 222 — Pictured: (l-r) Rachel Lin as Victoria Cho, Danielle Moné Truitt as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Mike Cannon as Carlos Maldonado — (Photo by:Will Hart/NBC)

Meloni shared details about his working relationship with Leary and how the pair’s creative process took place on set.

“He would always let me do my thing, but I would ask his opinion on stuff,” said Meloni. “Like, ‘Does this make sense? Does this rhythm make sense or does this scene make sense?’ He and I would be able to really work out our scenes and our beats and our moments. So it was exciting.”

Watch “Law & Order” at 8 p.m., followed by “SVU” at 9 p.m. and “Organized Crime” at 10 p.m. on NBC.