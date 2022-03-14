Math may be important, but pizza is delicious. It is also round and perfectly illustrates the concept of pi: regardless of its size, the ratio of a pizza’s circumference (the crust) to its diameter (the length of two slices) will always be the same. That ratio is 3.14. What better way to celebrate Pi Day, 3/14, than by baking and eating a pizza?

A brief history of Pi Day

As brilliant as mathematicians and scientists are, it took until 1988 for someone to make the connection that March 14 represents the first three numbers of pi (3.14). On that fateful day, physicist Larry Shaw, who worked at the Exploratorium, an interactive science museum in San Francisco, came up with the idea of Pi Day. To celebrate, he had a parade that marched in a circle. He also fed everyone fruit pies. As innovative as the idea was, it took until 2009 for the United States Congress to declare March 14 a national holiday.

How to celebrate Pi Day

The inherent duality of Pi Day opens the door for a wide variety of ways to celebrate the holiday. On the mathematical side, you can have competitions based on reciting the most digits of pi, challenges to solve equations that involve pi or science trivia contests. On the “pie” side, you can buy bakeware sets, baked goods, invent a new pie recipe (fruit or pizza) or just sit back and enjoy your favorite type of pie. For the soundtrack of the day, consider The Monkees’ “Peter Percival Patterson’s Pet Pig Porky,” as it is a cautionary tale about what could happen if you eat too much pie.

Best pizza pie deals for Pi Day

Ooni Koda 16 Gas Pizza Oven

This outdoor gas oven is designed for one purpose: to bake pizza. After preheating, you can make an authentic stone-baked pizza in just 60 seconds. Currently $599 (was $799).

Big Horn Outdoors Wood Pellet Pizza Oven

This outdoor pellet pizza oven can reach temperatures of up to 860 degrees, making it perfect for baking Neapolitan-style pizza in 90 seconds or less. Currently $199.99 (was $299.99).

Oster Countertop Convection Oven

The extra-large interior of this turbo convection oven can accommodate two 16-inch pizzas, making it ideal for the pizza-loving family. Currently available for 46% off.

Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker

This no-fuss electric pizza maker has a slim design and a nonstick surface. Besides pizzas, this machine can make quesadillas, quiches, giant cookies, pancakes and more. Currently available for 26% off.

Bamboo Pizza Board

If you want a top-quality bamboo pizza cutting board, this one should top your wish list. The two-sided board offers a smooth or grooved cutting surface and it comes with a pizza-cutting knife. Currently available for 20% off.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Pizza Play Set

Melissa & Doug is known for its kid-friendly educational toys. This fun pizza party playset comes with everything your child needs to make pretend pizza. Currently available for 32% off.

Pizza Peel Premium Bamboo Pizza Spatula

Make and serve pizza just like they do in your favorite pizzeria. This bamboo spatula/cutting board makes it easy to get your pizza in and out of the oven in style. Currently $16.99 (was $19.99).

Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Nonstick 14-Inch Pizza Pan

If you make a lot of pizzas, this 14-inch, heavy-gauge, aluminized steel pizza pan with a nonstick surface is perfect for you. Currently available for 43% off.

Bekith 5-Piece Pizza Pan Set

For the pizza connoisseur who likes a deep-dish-style pizza, this set of five nonstick pans is also suitable for baking cakes, pies and more. Currently available for 15% off.

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel

This compact, ergonomic pizza cutter can slice through crust in one pass. The innovative design features a blade guard for safety and easy storage. Currently available for 37% off.

