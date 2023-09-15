If you haven’t read the bestseller yet, now is the time

Bonnie Garmus was 64 when her book, “Lessons in Chemistry,” was published — and this after 98 agents rejected it. It went on to sell over 2.5 million copies and hold a place on the New York Times bestseller list for over a year. So if you’re a book lover, you’ve probably heard of this title — and if you haven’t read it yet, now is a good time to pick up a copy. Apple TV just released the trailer for a limited series based on Garmus’ novel. Brie Larson is starring as Elizabeth Zott, Garmus’ protagonist, and hero to housewives, everywhere.

Lessons in Chemistry plot

The eight-episode show is set in the 1950’s and follows Larson, a brilliant female scientist in a time when that was an opportunity women just weren’t afforded. She lands a spot on a cooking show, which she quickly turns into a smash hit among her female viewership, as she uses cooking to teach women the basics of science, instead. And while explaining complex theories disguised as cooking advice, she ends up inspiring women everywhere to see that their places are certainly not only in the home — supporting their husbands.

Lessons in Chemistry trailer

If you haven’t read "Lessons in Chemistry" yet, now is a good time to pick up a copy because Apple TV just released the trailer based on the bestseller.

The all-star cast includes Lewis Pullman as Calvin Evans, Aja Naomi King as Harriet Sloan, and Rainn Wilson as Phil Lebensmal. “I found out after I’d written it that it’s considered historical fiction. I had no idea,” Garmus told Audible. “But I think that the book is really about trying to find a woman’s place in the world, trying to reclaim our space as women in the world. And so, really, it’s about a woman who refuses to accept what society tells her her role is, and she refuses to accept it not only for herself but for other women, other men, and her dog and her daughter. So, in other words, she’s a woman who has decided to live without the limits that are imposed by society.”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Books to read if you liked “Lessons in Chemistry”

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

“Remarkably Bright Creatures”

“Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow”

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Guido writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.