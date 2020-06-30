Zoom meeting Tuesday night will discuss Endicott battery recycling facility

ENDICOTT, NY – The company planning a battery recycling operation in Endicott got its public relations campaign underway yesterday with a Zoom meeting with local elected officials.

SungEel Metallica Americas held the meeting with leaders from Endicott, surrounding municipalities and the region to answer questions and concerns.

The company disputes the assertion by opponents that it plans to incinerate lithium-ion batteries in a former IBM building on the Huron campus.

SungEel says recycling the batteries is totally different, and that it has worked with the D-E-C to keep emissions levels below the maximum limits.

The company says it will also help the economy by brining jobs to the former IBM plant.

SungEel’s P-R offensive continues this evening at 6:30 with a Zoom forum for the public when it will answer questions that were submitted by members of the community.

You can join the call with this link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88643101405 and meeting ID 886-4310-1405

No Burn Broome, a group formed to oppose the project, is holding its own Zoom meeting Thursday also at 6:30.

Their meeting will be at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85344384606 with meeting ID 853 4438 4606



