Your CBD Store Binghamton opens

CHENANGO BRIDGE, NY – As Your CBD stores pop up across the country, Binghamton has gotten it’s second.

Following the openings of Your CBD Store Vestal and Hemp Geek, Your CBD Store Binghamton opened on Saturday.

They are located on 24 Chenango Bridge Road.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a substance that comes from the cannabis sativa plant, however it doesn’t come from a marijuana plant, making CBD perfectly legal.

It can help with headaches, pain, skin issues and disease, mental health abd more, all natural with no prescriptions needed.

They are open 10 to 6 Monday through Friday and 10 to 5 Saturdays.