You can now cast your ballad for the 2019 general election

BINGHAMTON, NY – Voting in the 2019 general election is underway.

This is the first year that New York State has authorized early voting.

It began on Saturday and runs through this Sunday.

Broome County election officials say 850 votes had been registered as of this afternoon with no major problems reported.

There are 3 locations in Broome: the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, the Endicott Public Library and the Broome County Public Library in Binghamton.

In Tioga County, voters can cast their early ballot at the Tioga County Board of Elections office at 1062 Route 38 in Owego.

You can find their exact times, as they vary from day to day, at their respective website: Broomevotes.com and Tiogacountyny.com