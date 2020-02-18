Yesterday’s Gentlemen present 1902: A Year of Transition and Change

BINGHAMTON, NY – Folks are invited to travel back in time to an era when Americans were grappling with concerns similar to today.

Yesterday’s Gentlemen and its group of “Time Travelers” are presenting “1902, A Year of Transition and Change” this Friday evening at the Phelps Mansion Museum in Binghamton.

The historical interpretation includes portrayals of notable national and local figures of that period, discussing work rules, food and drug regulations and the breaking-up of monopolies that took place at the turn of the 20th Century.

Yesterday’s Gentlemen owner Doug Weeks portrays inventor and industrialist George Westinghouse.

“My job is to try to take you from where you are and welcome you back into this time period so that we can have this little discussion. And, at the end of it, I need to put you back into your regular time because otherwise you’re going to be lost in time. So, my job is to literally guide that travel,” says Westinghouse.

Other familiar issues of that time were concerns over immigration and the rising gap between rich and poor.

Other historians will portray Nikola Tesla, Joseph Kemp, Marguerite Westinghouse and Binghamton teacher Caroline Hills.

They will interact directly with guests and each other in the Phelps ballroom between 7 and 9 PM on Friday.

Tours of the mansion will also be provided.

Tickets are $10 as a fundraiser for the Phelps.

You can reserve them by calling 722-4873.