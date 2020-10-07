“Yellow Zone” clarification

BINGHAMTON, NY – After Governor Cuomo’s press conference announcing Binghamton in a “yellow zone” on Tuesday, he’s put out some clarification.

Throughout the conference, Cuomo labeled the zone as “Binghamton,” and a few hours after, he released this map, detailing the zone as areas outside of 13905.

Yellow Zone areas have limitations such as 4 people per table while dining and no mass gatherings of more than 25, however, the most significant impact is the mandated weekly testing of students and staff of schools participating in in-person learning.