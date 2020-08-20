Xcite Wrestling event to take place at the Oakdale Mall this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Oakdale Mall in Johnson City is getting ready to have a first of its kind event this weekend in its parking lot.

Xcite Wrestling is the only professional wrestling company authorized by the New York State Athletic Commission to have a show for the time being, and will be holding an event this Saturday in the mall parking lot.

The ring would be constructed in the middle of the parking lot on the east side, with wrestling mats put around it.

Fans would sit in their cars around the ring while they watch the show for social distancing purposes.

Owner Jonathan Musok says all eyes in the combat sports world will be on this event.

“This one is going to have the head of wrestling, the head of boxing, someone from the New York State Health Department, and our normal inspector. They’re all looking at this show to see if it’s even possible to do,” says Musok.

Tickets have already been sold out for the event, which is being framed in a similar way as drive-in movies.

Musok says he had to get Johnson City to rezone the parking lot to put on the show.

The exact card is not yet set, but Musok says there may be a performer there who has signed a contract with wrestling giant WWE.