World Wide Sport Supply brings back Community Tee Project

BINGHAMTON, NY – After the success of a local company’s project, it has decided to raise money for local businesses again.

Worldwide Sports Supply on Old Vestal Road has announced version 2.0 of their Community Tee Project.

The first attempt was very successful, bringing in 200 local businesses and raising a total of over $36,000.

This time, hoodies and long-sleeve t-shirts will join the fray, and the company already has over a hundred 50 interested companies.

Owner T-J Ciaravino says he hopes to raise even more money this time.

“The response from the community has been wonderful. It felt amazing to give back 36 thousand dollars back to those companies. They’ve all been very thankful. It was a good feeling for us, for the company, the entire staff, and we’re excited to do it again,” says Ciaravino.

The project has helped the Broome County Humane Society, Meals on Wheels, and more.

10 dollars from every piece of clothing sold will go to the business on the shirt, and the rest will go to W-S-S.

This special began September 4th will go until October 8th.

Businesses that are interested in the concept can reach out to WSS by emailing TJC@WWsport.com