World Day of Prayer service held last Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – The power of prayer brought a group of women together on Friday.

Trinity AME Zion Church in Binghamton hosted a gathering of local women in honor of World Day of Prayer.

The global event put on by Church Women United occurs annually on the first Friday in March, and women from all faiths in Christianity participated.

Baptists, Episcopalians, Methodists and other faiths were represented.

Church Women United Co-President Karen Holman says the group gathers to recognize the women of the entire world.

“As we are celebrating, other women in parts of the country and the world are doing the same thing. It sort of bonds us together. It’s also nice that we can work with all other churches in the area to come together and worship,” says Holman.

This year’s program for the event was written by women of Zimbabwe and translated to English.

Church Women United was founded in 1941, and also holds Human Rights Day, May Friendship Day, and World Community Day at different times of the year.