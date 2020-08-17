World Champion Bill Clark will try to break his own world record for charity

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton’s local world champion is at it again in another attempt to break one of his own world records.

Bill Clark broke the record for the most license plates ripped in half in the span of sixty seconds, with a total of 23.

Now, Clark has partnered with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to do it all again, but this time the event will benefit the Make a Wish program.

He will also have a small audience of first responders, who he also wants to honor and thank.

Clark says this is probably the last time he goes for the record, and he’s focused on making sure everyone goes home satisfied.

“Thank God I have the record, I’ve had it for almost 4 years, the record does nothing for me. But doing something for charity, doing something for Make-A-Wish, doing something to entertain the community and to let them know how appreciated they are, I’m in. I’m in for that,” says Clark.

The majority of proceeds from the event will come from T-shirt sales, which are printed with Clark’s image and use Rumble Ponies colors.

The event will be held at NYSEG Stadium.

Director of Community Relations and Box Office Manager Eddie Saunders says it’s great to still be able to hold events despite no baseball season this year.

“It’s important for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to partner with individuals like Bill, to do this like this, to use the ballpark to do with the guidelines set forth by New York State and make sure everybody’s socially distanced, is safe and having a good time during it,” says Saunders.

The Ponies will stream the event on Thursday the 27th at 6:50, with the event starting at 7 on their Facebook page.

To purchase a T-shirt, you can visit BingRP.com until Friday.

There will also be an auction of the license plates that were ripped and signed by Clark.