Woman sentenced for death of her disabled daughter

COLESVILLE, NY – A woman who neglected and starved her severely disabled daughter has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her death.

32 year-old Serina Madden plead guilty to manslaughter in November for the severe neglect of Belladonna Loke.

Prosecutors say starvation, dehydration and lack of medical care lead to the death of Bella who suffered from cerebral palsy.

In February 2018, Bella died in a Colesville home where Madden and her children were staying with a relative.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says the neglect began from the time Madden moved her family north the previous December.

“She had relocated here from Georgia and brought Bella and her other children up here. But the children were never enrolled in school, Bella never received proper medical treatment, and that played into the charge of manslaughter in the first degree and the severe neglect of the child,” says Korchak.

Police say Madden left Bella’s body in a bedroom for a day before reporting her death.

Her other children were allowed to sleep and play in the same room as their dead sibling.