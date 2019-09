HANCOCK N.Y – New York State Police are investigating a one car crash that left a woman dead Tuesday.

Elizabeth Rosengrant, a 61 year-old woman from Fishs Eddy, was driving a Hyundai Sante Fe on Klondike Road in Hancock at about 6:20 PM when she veered off the road, hitting a tree and flipping her vehicle.

The car hit another tree and caught fire.



The crash is still under investigation.