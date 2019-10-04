With the vape ban halted, vape shop owners can relax, for now…

ALBANY, N.Y – Today is the day the ban of flavored e-cigarettes in New York was supposed to begin.

But, it will not go on as planned following an appellate court decision yesterday that issued a temporary restraining order blocking it.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what’s next for the vaping industry.

I spoke with a source from the New York State Vapor Association who called the stay “wonderful” news.

But, he says much of the damage to the industry and consumer confidence has already been done.



He says it’s back to ‘business as usual’ for now.

Over the past couple weeks vape stores across the state worked to sell off flavored e-cigarette products in anticipation of the enforcement of the ban.

We did see an influx in customers over the last couple weeks. And as far as we knew we had until yesterday to get rid of our flavored e-liquid merchandise…

The ban went into effect on September 17th.



But, there was a grace period to get the products off the shelves.



Some stores even sold them off at discounted rates.

On September 24th The Vapor Technology Association and two vaping companies filed suit against the state over the ban but lost in a state Supreme Court .

It then went to an appeals court where the ban was halted for the time being.

The appellate court will have a motion hearing on October 18th.

“We’re going to be hurting in the short-term as far as seeing those customers that came in and stocked up at a discount because they’re going to be stocked up pretty well now. But, we’ll get through it.”

The state department of health didn’t provide us an interview on next steps upon request.

But, in response to yesterday’s court decision the state Health Commissioner said:

“While the court’s ruling temporarily delays our scheduled enforcement of this ban, it will not deter us from using every tool at our disposal to address this crisis.”

The Governor had also called for menthol to be added in the emergency regulation.

However, a spokesperson from the department of health says the meeting to do so “has not yet been scheduled.”



