Wipe Out COVID virtual 5k raises over $17,000 for local small businesses

BAINBRIDGE, NY – A local virtual 5-K ended up a tremendous success last month.

My Home Gym’s virtual 5-K raised over $17,000 for businesses from Unadilla, Sidney, Bainbridge and Afton.

399 people registered for the event, including 17 dogs and 23 kids from 15 different states.

All of the money raised went back into the businesses, in the form of gift cards or advertising.

Four $500 scholarships were also awarded to seniors from the 4 villages.

Additional donations were made to the Delaware Valley Humane Society, the Sidney Library, Unadilla Food Bank and the Afton Community Theater.

“The communities were so appreciative, a lot of the businesses owners were pretty confused when were walking in wanting to purchase from them, because normally small businesses everyone goes to them looking for donations,” says My Home Gym owner Anna Banks.

My Home Gym has not received any information regarding when they can open, though they are hoping to be included in Phase 4.