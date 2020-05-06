Wipe Out COVID-19 5k encourages everyone to get moving and support their communities

BAINBRIDGE, NY – A Bainbridge gym is encouraging everyone to get active for a good cause.

My Home Gym is putting together the Wipe Out COVID virtual 5K run.

The event will be a week long and will encourage members of the community to get active, whether they like to walk or run.

The money raised from the race will go into purchasing gift cards from local businesses, which will then be raffled off to race participants.

President of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce Teresa Schunk says this is the first event in their new 4 Towns Forward effort to bring together and help their neighboring villages.

“We need to give back to these communities, we need these small businesses to be here when this whole pandemic is over. So, we are close there’s five miles that separates each village, Unadilla to Sidney to Bainbridge to Afton,” says Schunk.

As for the race itself, participants will have from May 23rd to the 31st to complete the 5K.

My Home Gym owner Anna Banks says you don’t need to be a member or even from the area to participate.

“People can do it from anywhere. They can do it right from their own neighborhoods, which is the beauty of this. So, whether you live in any of these four towns, or you’re originally from any of these four towns, and you want to support your hometown businesses and you live in California or Tennessee, we’ve had people register for the race that live all over the country,” says Banks.

You can sign up to participate at runsignup.com/MyHomeGym2020.

The $30 cost will get you a T-shirt as well as a raffle ticket.

Those who wish to sign up must do so before next Tuesday.