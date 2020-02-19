Winterfest returns after nearly a decade

BINGHAMTON, NY – After about a decade without it, Broome County officials are celebrating the return of a popular festival.

The County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services announced today the return of Winterfest.

The event, sponsored by Visions Federal Credit Union, will take place at Nathaniel Cole Park in the Town of Colesville this Saturday.

Registration begins at 7 AM, with activities beginning an hour later.

Events include a Fishing Derby, which will go from 8 to 3, plus a petting zoo, sledding, ice-skating, and guided trail hikes around the lake.

Parks Director Liz Woidt says the fun this weekend could be surprising.

“We’re really encouraging people to get out and come to Nathaniel Cole Park. They may have been here in the Summer, and it’s a completely different landscape in the winter, and really get outside and enjoy the winter activities we have to offer. I know everyone curls up and hibernates in the winter, but we’re really encouraging people to bundle up, come out, and enjoy it,” says Woidt.

The event will be free to all who attend, with the only exception being food and drinks that you can buy from the Colesville Fire Department, Beer Tree and others.

You can bring your dogs, so long as they are on a leash.