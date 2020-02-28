Winner of “The Voice” contest headed to Las Vegas

BINGHAMTON, NY – The winner of a radio contest is going out to Las Vegas for the first time to see Kelly Clarkson perform live.

Scott Hulbert was at the Townsquare Media building in downtown Binghamton this morning to accept his prize and do an interview with 98.1 The Hawk Morning Show hosts Glenn and Traci.

Hulbert was caller number 9 on Tuesday morning’s show, winning the contest.

He says he was pleasantly surprised to be the winner, especially since there were lots of people vying for the trip.

He says the victory is ironic, since he and his wife were already planning a vacation.

“My wife and I were just talking about it the weekend before about planning a trip to Vegas this year. We have a little less planning to do now,” says Hulbert.

Hulbert won two tickets for Kelly Clarkson’s show “Invincible” at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

He also won 2 nights at a hotel, with free airfare, and $100 in spending money.

He needed to say how many judges on The Voice turned their chairs for the first contestant of the season, Todd Tilghman.

The answer was all 4.

The tickets were provided by NBC and the contest was a partnership between WBGH NBC-5 and 98.1 The Hawk