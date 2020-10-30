Windsor teachers bring “trick or teach” to their remote students

WINDSOR, NY – Just days before before Halloween, a pair of Windsor teachers went trick or “teaching” at some of their students’ homes.

Over the last two days, Janice Sutphin and Deb Kalivoda went to the homes of over 40 remote-learning students to drop off some Halloween treats as well as some school supplies.

Nicknamed “Trick or Teach”, both Sutphin and Kalivoda saw this as a perfect opportunity to not only make sure the students are prepared for the next part of the school year, but to also see them in person for the first time in months.

“We just wanted to make something fun. Do something fun and refreshing. We thought Halloween is a perfect time to visit, and make it special. But, we also, it’s a great time because it’s time for the next set of learning materials to come through. So, we got them set up for the first couple of months, and today, we’re delivering new materials so they’re good for the next couple of months,” says Kalivoda.

Kalivoda says remote learning has not been easy for the staff or students, and this event was a way to help boost everyone’s spirits.