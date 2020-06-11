Windsor teacher’s assistant holds classes in her driveway

WINDSOR, NY – A local Windsor educator has decided to move her classroom to her driveway.

Karen Webb is a teacher’s assistant who also runs guidance study hall at Windsor High School, where she’s been for 20 years.

As schools were closing, Webb became concerned about the number of students in the district with no internet.

Along with teaching Zoom classes, she also decided to set up a 6 foot long table on her driveway in order to make in person appointments with students who needed extra help.

Webb says the sessions have been helpful, especially with students who have a difficult time in school.

She says the students have been just as committed as she has.

“I love these kids. I get, like I said I get all different age groups and levels, 9 through 12, and a lot of them are coming to me because they have a hard time. Whether it’s socially, academically, and I’ve just, they’ve developed a very soft spot in my heart,” says Webb.

Webb adds the socially distanced appointments also provide key socialization for the students.

She also lends her spare time to making masks to donate to those working inside the schools.