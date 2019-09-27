Windsor students learn about drones to help farm

WINDSOR N.Y -Agriculture students in Windsor learned recently about how technology is transforming the farm.

Students in Sonja Wixom’s middle school ag class heard from a representative from Cazenovia Equipment to discuss innovations in agriculture including how drones are being used by farmers.

Drones can be used to monitor crops remotely, to treat crops with herbicides and pesticides and can be programmed to recognize which plants need treatment.

Wixom is a Program Educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County.

She says the presentation shows the kids that farming isn’t so old fashioned.

“The old ways of farming aren’t really keeping up with the amount we’re gonna be producing and because of the drone aspect, that drones can be used used for fun and for videos. Some of my students already have drones. So just showing them a new way they can use the same technology that they’re interested in maybe for a career path some day,” says Wixom.

Windsor is one of a handful of local school districts that have introduced agriculture courses into their offerings.

The students also learned about how GPS is being used to guide large combine and tractors in the fields.