Windsor schools get a tractor for their school farm

WINDSOR, N.Y – Windsor students are ready to get their hands dirty with their newest learning tool.

The Windsor school district now has a tractor on its school farm located across from the high school.

The piece of equipment will be used by the students to grow produce on the farm, which they later take home to their families.

Windsor High School Agricultural Educator Alexis Davis says some students haven’t had much exposure to farming and the job opportunities that can come with it.

“In a rural district like Windsor, it’s a great opportunity to the students to expand this agricultural education program, because they’re surrounded by agriculture and may not realize some of the career opportunities available to them. Agriculture is on one of the largest employment sectors in the United States,” says Davis.

Davis says that students are often unprepared going into careers in farming and agriculture, so getting to operate an actual farm teaches them what to expect.