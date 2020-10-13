Windsor receives funding from Teachers Union

WINDSOR, NY – Some teachers in our area are receiving financial support from the second largest teachers union in the country.

The Windsor Teachers Association is receiving $50,000 from the American Federation of Teachers as part of the federation’s COVID-19 Response Grant.

Windsor is among 13 groups nationwide to get money from A-F-T which will give a boost to learning virtually, in person, or a hybrid of the 2.

The money will go to a toolkit which will include textbooks, and new internet hotspots for individual families that don’t have access to relaible broadband.

Windsor Director of Learning and Continuous Improvement Barbara Phillips says the money will strengthen the student experience.

“Our teachers are incredible in terms of looking at the state standards and saying what’s most critical. They have identified those so that, in the event that we are virtual, we have to hone in on what’s most important in learning so that kids get the best they can get in terms of education so they can move forward and continue to be learning, hopefully back in a full classroom environment very soon,” says Phillips.

Phillips says the school purchased 8 internet hotspots for families who did not have a good internet connection.

This was to ensure that every student would be able to attend online classes.

She also says the school will share the final toolkit once it is built.