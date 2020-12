WINDSOR, NY – Police have arrested a man accused of robbing residences on Scouten Hill Road in Windsor.

26 year-old John Flora of Windsor has been accused of robbing two separate homes on Scouten Hill Road, once in August and once in September.

Flora was found by the area of the September break-in, and was questioned but not arrested.

He was formally charged on November 20th for burglary in the 2nd degree for each break-in.