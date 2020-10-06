Windsor High School students register to vote

WINDSOR, NY – Students at a local high school are registering to do one of the most important things American citizens can do.

Windsor High School is helping its students who are 16 or older to register to vote during this election cycle.

The social studies program at the school has been helping students that are registering to vote for the very first time in their young lives, and some are eager to make their voices heard.

Senior J.J. Latimer, who will be voting in November, says he has learned a lot about casting a ballot, and what makes it a necessity for eligible voters.

“I think it’s very important because for my generation specifically, by the time we have kids and we’re established and we have families, this president is going to have made decisions that are affecting us or are going to affect us, so I think it’s very, very, very important that we all have a say in who we think should be running our country,” says Latimer.

Latimer says he intends to vote in person, and may be leaning toward a candidate for president, but will be waiting and learning more before making his final decision.

He says younger students need to take serious consideration in this, and that it is important to vote for someone whose ideals closely resemble your own.