Windsor Central Schools host food drive

WINDSOR, NY – Windsor Central School held its 3rd food drive today for local hungry families.

The giveaway lasted from 10 this morning until noon, and was open to Broome County residents only.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier received donations from the Emergency Food Assistant Program and passed it on to local families.

School teachers and students volunteered to pack cars with meats, produce, and dairy products.

School Superintendent Jason Andrews says Windsor is a tightly knit community.

“Windsor is just an incredibly supportive community, and of course, the school staff and students are an integral part of that community. Any time we have the opportunity to serve the community that supports our school in so many ways, then of course we want to do that,” says Andrews.

The partnership between the Food Bank and Broome County has lead to 130 thousand meals being given out.

Food Bank Programs and Partnerships Coordinator Erica Miner says she is impressed by the local effort.

“I think it’s really important that we have great community members, community partners, all of our programs that have been there to be supportive and kind of go along with the changes that we’ve made. Everybody is just trying to do best for their community. It really hasn’t been as hard I think, as I have expected,” says Miner.

The program will likely continue through the end of August, with the possibility of it continuing further in the year.