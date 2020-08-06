Windsor Central School District reopening plan

Windsor, NY – As schools continue to wait for Governor Cuomo’s decision on reopening, the Windsor Central School District is continuing to prepare for all scenarios.

While the options of in-person, hybrid, or virtual learning all remain on the table, Superintendent Jason Andrews sees the latter two as the real possibilities.

With just under 1,600 students across five schools, Andrews and his staff have been reaching out to all the families in the district to gauge desires for limited in-person or virtual learning, as well as transportation needs.

If students are allowed to attend in-person, they will not be able to use lockers, there will be one way traffic and staggered class times to limit hallway interactions, and masks will be required when social distancing can’t be maintained, with scheduled mask breaks throughout the day.

With preparation already beginning on in-school precautionary measures, as well as organizing virtual learning training for teachers, Andrews is confident that the schools can operate successfully no matter the format.

“I think, one of the things that is really important is this is a partnership between everyone. This isn’t about the school superintendent or the school administration. This is about how do we, as a community, come together to provide a safe learning environment where our students can be supported. And again, really, that we can meet their educational needs in the best possible manner,” says Andrews.

According to Andrews, Windsor’s current plan for in-person learning would see students in Pre-K through 5th grade attend school five days a week, with half of the secondary level students attending each day.

Andrews says that in the phone calls he’s had with families, the overwhelming majority have elected to allow their child or children attend in-person if that option is allowed by Governor Cuomo.