Wind Farm tax deal rejected by the Industrial Development Agency of Broome County

BROOME COUNTY – The controversy surrounding a local wind project which would put 27 turbines throughout eastern Broome County continues.

A 34 million dollar tax incentive package for the Bluestone Wind Farm plan, which would put wind turbines across some hilltops in the Towns of Windsor and Sanford, was rejected yesterday by the Industrial Development Agency of Broome County.

The project, which has come under scrutiny in the past for the environmental damage that some say is inevitable, is now at a standstill, marking a victory for the opposition, at least for now.

Sanford Resident Anne Lawrence says the energy debate is something residents should have a say in.

“This project should be carried by the people. They should want them because they feel it is beneficial for them and they get something out of it. I think if you try to push these projects through without public consent, then you’re never going to win. It’s never going to work,” says Lawrence.

The state’s plan is to have at least 70 percent of its electric energy coming from renewable sources by at least 2030.

Broome County Deputy Executive Kevin McManus says the wind farm would give the Windsor and Sanford area a major economic boost.

“We see that as good, well-paying jobs that will help our recovery, especially during the COVID era. We believe it will help our construction industry with local labor and local individuals being put back to work. It will pump more money into our economy which is greatly needed at this point,” says McManus.

McManus says the office sees this as a major investment in Broome County, citing the revenues that would be put into the towns, school districts, and local businesses that could benefit from this project.