Wind Farm Project receives state approval

WINDSOR, NY – A controversial wind farm project proposed for eastern Broome County has received approval from New York State.

The Calpine Bluestone Wind Project was approved by the New York State DEC Siting Board this afternoon, despite local efforts to block the project.

Calpine wants to build up to 27 large wind mills across portions of the Towns of Windsor and Sanford.



Sanford, which contains part of the Village of Deposit, recently passed legislation mandating setbacks for the wind turbines that Calpine indicated would kill the project.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, Sanford Supervisor Dewey Decker, and Windsor Supervisor Carolyn Price released a joint statement over the weekend supporting Bluestone saying the area will benefit economically from the jobs and tax revenue the project would generate.

Neighbors in opposition say the wind mills will ruin their property values, creating noise, shade and vibrations near their homes.



State Senator Fred Akshar blasted the DEC board’s ruling saying that future such projects should be subject to a local referendum.