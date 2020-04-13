Wind farm appeal denied

An appeal over a plan involving wind turbines was rejected by the state Siting Board last week.

The contentious Bluestone Wind Farm project was approved, despite opposition from local residents and representatives.

The board voted 5-2 to allow Calpine to move forward with the project, voting against all 3 letters of appeal.

Citizens against the plan say the wind turbines will be loud, and the noise from them would carry for about 6 miles, which would create health concerns for local residents.

We reached out to Bluestone Energy for a comment, but received no reply.