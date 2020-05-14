Willow Point reports having a resident test positive for COVID-19

Local News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Days after saying they had a medical provider who had contracted COVID-19, Willow Point said Wednesday they have a positive resident.

The facility says no other staff or residents are showing signs or symptoms of the virus at this time.

The infected resident has been moved to a negative pressure room inside the facility, the unit that the resident lives in is on strict droplet precautions at this time.

Should any other residents get infected, the plan is to move them to this area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News