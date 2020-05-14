Willow Point reports having a resident test positive for COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, NY – Days after saying they had a medical provider who had contracted COVID-19, Willow Point said Wednesday they have a positive resident.

The facility says no other staff or residents are showing signs or symptoms of the virus at this time.

The infected resident has been moved to a negative pressure room inside the facility, the unit that the resident lives in is on strict droplet precautions at this time.

Should any other residents get infected, the plan is to move them to this area.