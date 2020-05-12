Willow Point reports a medical provider testing positive for COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County’s nursing home has had its first case of COVID-19 in a medical provider.

The outside contractor is not a full-time employee of Willow Point.

The healthcare worker was last inside the nursing facility sometime last week and was not symptomatic at the time.

Willow Point Administrator Ryan LaClair says the nursing home plans to test all residents who came into contact with the worker and take further steps to isolate them.

“We’ve canceled communal dining, we’ve canceled all group activities. At this point though, there are some people that we’ve identified as having direct contact with this person. We are isolating them in their rooms. We are still sending staff in there to check on them but they have very strict isolation precautions,” says LaClair.

The state comptroller’s office released new sales tax figures for the month of April and, no surprise, they’re not good.

Overall the state collected 24.4% less sales tax this April than in April of last year.

The numbers in Broome County are even worse, down 25.8%.