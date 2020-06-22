Willow Point only Broome County remaining hot spot

BINGHAMTON, NY – The county-owned Willow Point Nursing Center in Vestal is the lone remaining COVID-19 hotspot in Broome.

County Exec Jason Garnar announced another resident has died from the virus, bringing the death toll at Willow Point to 11.

So far, there have been 51 cases of coronavirus among the residents.

The county has instituted a 2 negative test protocol for moving a patient into recovered status.

“You give somebody a test and if they’re negative, you give them another test again. If they’re negative as well, that means they’re recovered. That’s a state guideline,” says Garnar.

Garnar says there are roughly 20 active cases of the virus in the facility, constituting a large share of the total of 36 active cases county-wide.

He says the number of people with the virus outside of all nursing homes is currently in the single digit.