Willow Point Nursing Home gets a new website

BINGHAMTON, NY – A nursing home in our area is getting a technological boost that was sorely needed.

Broome County announced today that the Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal is getting a brand new website.

The new site, which launched last month, boasts a clean, modern design, is mobile friendly, has a simplified search and improved ADA compliance.

It has individual pages for rehabilitation, admissions, activities and more.

Willow Point Nursing Home Administrator Ryan LaClair says the website is the latest indication of how far the nursing home has come.

“I think it’s really come up several levels in the last few years, and it’s about time that we got out there and started to really advertise that, to let the people know. We don’t want to stay hidden anymore. We want people to know that this is a fantastic place to bring your loved ones, it’s a great place to work, it’s a great community,” said LaClair.

The site can be found here.

The goal is to help the facility stand out as a legitimate rehabilitation center.

LaClair says the website was built to catapult the home into the 21st century, and took a long time to create.