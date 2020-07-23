Willow Point Nursing Center remains only Broome County hotspot

VESTAL, NY – More than a third of all coronavirus deaths in Broome County have taken place inside the county-run nursing facility.

Willow Point Nursing Center has now recorded 22 fatalities of the 63.

And its number of active cases yesterday, 47, also represents more than a third of the active cases in Broome.

County Executive Jason Garnar says Willow Point remains the county’s sole hotspot.

Garnar says the county continues to rely on the state’s site at B-U for weekly testing of staff but that the 7 to 8 day wait is causing problems.

“We are trying to find other labs that can provide a quicker turn-around. That’s key to preventing the spread because the quicker that you can find out that you have an employee that’s tested positive, the quicker that you can pull them off the site and have them recover, come back when they’re no longer positive,” says Garnar.

Garnar says the number of positive cases among staff members has gone down in recent weeks.

Willow Point is the county’s second largest nursing home.