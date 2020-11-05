Will New York State legalize marijuana soon? Lawmakers discuss after NJ legalizes

ALBANY, NY – With voters in states including New Jersey approving to legalize recreational marijuana, some are asking if New York will follow suit.

New Jersey did it on the ballot, which in retrospect I think was probably, turned out to be the faster way to do it.

Governor Cuomo, who supports legalizing marijuana for recreational use says he thinks the state will “get there this year” calling it the “right policy” and saying “the state is going to be desperate for funding.”

The question becomes about the money, about the distribution, and the power… who gets the licenses and who gets the money.

Last year New York decriminalized recreational marijuana, but stopped short of legalizing, regulating and taxing it.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay is personally against legalization, and believes the conference is split on it.

You know we already have problems with drugs whether it’s meth or opioids or whatever. Seems like to me it’s the opposite direction we should go in. Instead of legalizing more drugs we should probably push the other way.

Democrat Senator Liz Krueger who has previously introduced legislation to regulate and tax recreational marijuana said while the New Jersey Legislature and Governor still have the complete the process:

“… the result of Tuesday’s referendum means that the door is open for legalized adult-use marijuana in yet another of our neighboring states. That means one more of our neighbors moving ahead of us toward legalization, and toward reaping the benefits in terms of jobs, tax revenue, and social justice. This is a competition New York should have won, but now we are being left behind.”

New York State enacted its medical marijuana program in 2014.